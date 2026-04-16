Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 7% Higher - Here's What Happened

Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.0750. 966,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,418,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

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Lufax News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lufax this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter among them) have issued deadline reminders for investors to seek lead‑plaintiff status in a securities class action covering April 7, 2023–Jan 26, 2025; the May 20, 2026 deadline is being emphasized. Glancy Deadline Alert

Multiple law firms (Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter among them) have issued deadline reminders for investors to seek lead‑plaintiff status in a securities class action covering April 7, 2023–Jan 26, 2025; the May 20, 2026 deadline is being emphasized. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz and several other plaintiff firms have publicly announced a filed class action and are soliciting clients — signaling coordinated litigation interest and potential for consolidated proceedings. Pomerantz Alert

Pomerantz and several other plaintiff firms have publicly announced a filed class action and are soliciting clients — signaling coordinated litigation interest and potential for consolidated proceedings. Negative Sentiment: Allegations include inadequate risk disclosures and undisclosed related‑party transactions tied to auditor removal — claims that, if proven, could increase legal exposure and hurt investor confidence. Levi & Korsinsky Alert

Allegations include inadequate risk disclosures and undisclosed related‑party transactions tied to auditor removal — claims that, if proven, could increase legal exposure and hurt investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Several additional firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Hagens Berman, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, etc.) have issued investor notices — increasing the chance of competing lead‑plaintiff motions and a high‑profile consolidated case. Faruqi Deadline

Several additional firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Hagens Berman, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, etc.) have issued investor notices — increasing the chance of competing lead‑plaintiff motions and a high‑profile consolidated case. Negative Sentiment: Local and national coverage highlights the auditor dismissal and alleged internal control issues — potential reputational damage that can amplify selling pressure or increase regulatory scrutiny. AP Coverage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lufax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lufax

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

Lufax (NYSE:LU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $724.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 76.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 97,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 32.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 604,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 148,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 74.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax NYSE: LU is a leading provider of online wealth management and personal finance services in China. Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Lufax has developed a digital ecosystem designed to match retail and institutional investors with a diverse array of financial products. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2020, underscoring its ambition to expand beyond its domestic market.

The firm's core business activities include peer-to-peer lending, consumer finance, supply chain and small-business lending, as well as online asset management.

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