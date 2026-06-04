lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.760-1.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. lululemon athletica also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.950-11.150 EPS.

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lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $125.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,229,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,648. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $338.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.67.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $153.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $197.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,985 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sparrow LLC DE bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $11,430,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 41,743 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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