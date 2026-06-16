lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "sell" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price suggests a potential downside of 5.34% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Freedom Capital upgraded lululemon athletica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research downgraded lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $152.41.

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lululemon athletica Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $252.24.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.lululemon athletica's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,452,394,000 after acquiring an additional 521,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $631,526,000 after acquiring an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,158 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $456,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $362,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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