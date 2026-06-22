lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.37 and last traded at $109.4630, with a volume of 458950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.77.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $152.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,093 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $3,536,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 9,695.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 204,424 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 202,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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