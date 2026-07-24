Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,012.6667.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $995.00 to $800.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $833.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.38 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $1,085.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $848.84 and a 200 day moving average of $725.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total value of $1,416,113.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,558.72. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $2,372,473.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144,206.45. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 36.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 109.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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