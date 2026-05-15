Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells 1,577 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) Director Pamela Fletcher sold 1,577 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.38, for a total value of $1,582,330.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,014,365.92. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Pamela Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Pamela Fletcher sold 1,578 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.82, for a total transaction of $1,484,613.96.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE traded down $31.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $970.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,125,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $804.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7,168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,958,000 after buying an additional 357,367 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,339,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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