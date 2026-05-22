Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells $4,300,418.78 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ian Small also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Ian Small sold 3,500 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.17, for a total transaction of $3,189,095.00.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE stock traded down $17.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $946.90. 3,053,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,432. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68. The stock's fifty day moving average is $831.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.30. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abel Hall LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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