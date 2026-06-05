Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: LITE. In a filing disclosed on June 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lumentum stock on May 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices NASDAQ: ADI on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes NYSE: TPH on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sandisk NASDAQ: SNDK on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AbbVie NYSE: ABBV on 5/5/2026.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $945.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $878.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,144,206.45. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $1,356,516.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,844,065.35. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities boosted its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and reiterated an Outperform rating, reinforcing the bullish case for the stock. MarketScreener report on Northland target increase

Northland Securities boosted its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and reiterated an Outperform rating, reinforcing the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to emphasize Lumentum’s exposure to AI data center demand, with Nvidia’s push toward optical interconnects putting LITE at the center of a major infrastructure trend. Yahoo Finance article on Nvidia optics shift

Coverage continues to emphasize Lumentum’s exposure to AI data center demand, with Nvidia’s push toward optical interconnects putting LITE at the center of a major infrastructure trend. Positive Sentiment: Lumentum announced agreements to exchange about $650.4 million of its 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2028, a transaction that may improve balance-sheet flexibility and reduce refinancing risk. Yahoo Finance article on private share exchange transaction

Lumentum announced agreements to exchange about $650.4 million of its 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2028, a transaction that may improve balance-sheet flexibility and reduce refinancing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with reports saying Lumentum carries an average rating of “Moderate Buy.” Analyst rating report

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with reports saying Lumentum carries an average rating of “Moderate Buy.” Negative Sentiment: Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, which is usually less concerning than discretionary insider selling but can still weigh on sentiment. SEC Form 4 filing

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 39.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 590.3% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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