Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Down 3.1% - Time to Sell?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $923.00 and last traded at $970.70. 10,084,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 6,032,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,001.81.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lumentum from $875.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $24,049,017. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 5.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 2.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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