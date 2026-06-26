Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Down 5% - Here's What Happened

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $774.30 and last traded at $818.73. Approximately 9,028,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 6,012,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $861.97.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,021.95.

View Our Latest Report on LITE

Lumentum Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $901.14 and a 200-day moving average of $667.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total transaction of $11,731,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,702,712.76. This represents a 46.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total transaction of $3,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,000. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $212,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lumentum by 39.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 590.3% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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