Lundin Mining (LUNMF) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $1.1946 billion for the quarter.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect Lundin Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lundin Mining Stock Down 2.9%

Lundin Mining stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Dnb Carnegie upgraded Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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