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Lundin Mining (LUNMF) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Lundin Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lundin Mining is expected to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday, August 5. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of approximately $1.195 billion.
  • The company’s previous quarter exceeded expectations, with earnings of $0.31 per share versus the $0.29 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.16 billion.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating on the stock, while shares recently traded at $24.55, down 2.9% and below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lundin Mining.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $1.1946 billion for the quarter.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect Lundin Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 2.9%

Lundin Mining stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Dnb Carnegie upgraded Lundin Mining to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

Read More

Earnings History for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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