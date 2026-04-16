Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.73, but opened at $28.09. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $29.6634, with a volume of 3,509 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cormark raised Lundin Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 30.48%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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