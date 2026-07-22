LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Get LuxExperience B.V. alerts: Sign Up

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUXE. Weiss Ratings cut LuxExperience B.V. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on LuxExperience B.V. from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut LuxExperience B.V. from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LuxExperience B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LUXE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxExperience B.V.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,292,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,351,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LuxExperience B.V. Stock Up 0.2%

LuxExperience B.V. stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $704.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LuxExperience B.V. has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company's 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

About LuxExperience B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LuxExperience B.V., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LuxExperience B.V. wasn't on the list.

While LuxExperience B.V. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here