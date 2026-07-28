Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.30 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.

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Luxfer Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. 586,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $461.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Luxfer's payout ratio is 236.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Luxfer to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Luxfer from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luxfer presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Luxfer

Insider Buying and Selling at Luxfer

In other Luxfer news, Director Clive Snowdon sold 4,015 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $60,425.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,957.05. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick K. Mullen sold 5,323 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $80,111.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,282.25. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,368 shares of company stock valued at $321,588 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,034 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Luxfer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Luxfer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Luxfer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Luxfer agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Wynnchurch Capital in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $463 million. Shareholders would receive $17.37 per ordinary share , and the company would become privately held after closing. The transaction was unanimously approved by the directors in attendance, providing a defined cash value for investors. Luxfer Enters Into Agreement to Be Acquired for $17.37 Per Share in All-Cash Transaction

Luxfer agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Wynnchurch Capital in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $463 million. Shareholders would receive , and the company would become privately held after closing. The transaction was unanimously approved by the directors in attendance, providing a defined cash value for investors. Neutral Sentiment: The takeover announcement caused trading in LXFR to be temporarily halted pending news. With the stock below the proposed cash consideration, the market is pricing in a deal-spread discount tied to closing uncertainty rather than continued exposure to Luxfer’s long-term operating performance. Wynnchurch Capital to Acquire Luxfer Holdings PLC in Take-Private Transaction

The takeover announcement caused trading in to be temporarily halted pending news. With the stock below the proposed cash consideration, the market is pricing in a deal-spread discount tied to closing uncertainty rather than continued exposure to Luxfer’s long-term operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Halper Sadeh, Monteverde & Associates, and Brodsky & Smith separately announced investigations into the transaction. The firms are examining whether Luxfer’s board obtained the best price reasonably available and whether shareholders received sufficient information. These announcements could increase legal, procedural, or timing risks, although such investigations do not by themselves prevent the deal from closing. Halper Sadeh Investigation

About Luxfer

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer NYSE: LXFR, is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.

Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.

Further Reading

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