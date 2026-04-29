Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LXFR. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Luxfer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

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Luxfer Stock Up 0.7%

Luxfer stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $361.47 million, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,371 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 115.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 58.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,343 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer NYSE: LXFR, is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.

Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.

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