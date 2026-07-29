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LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
LXP Industrial Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • LXP Industrial Trust beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.84 EPS versus the $0.83 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $88.11 million, above expectations of $85.37 million, while rising 0.4% year over year.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, equivalent to $2.80 annually and a 4.6% yield, though its payout ratio was elevated at 189.19%.
  • Analyst sentiment remained cautious: LXP carries a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $55.20, below its reported trading price of $60.83.
  • Interested in LXP Industrial Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, Zacks reports. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.The company had revenue of $88.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE LXP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 135,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,176. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is 189.19%.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

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