LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.220-3.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 154.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $51.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LXP

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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