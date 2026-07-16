LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $58.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. LXP Industrial Trust traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 16806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $54.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on LXP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 78,685 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 46.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 61,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 30.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 128.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.LXP Industrial Trust's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is presently 189.19%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LXP Industrial Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LXP Industrial Trust wasn't on the list.

While LXP Industrial Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here