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Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Lyell Immunopharma logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 21.1% in March to 1,138,296 shares (about 6.3% of the float), leaving a days-to-cover ratio of 12.8 based on average daily volume.
  • Lyell reported a large earnings miss with Q1 EPS of -$7.68 vs. consensus -$2.15, negligible revenue and extremely negative margins, and analysts expect about -$0.78 EPS for the current year.
  • Analyst views are mixed—MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Hold" and a $41 price target amid recent downgrades and buys—while insiders have sold shares recently and institutional ownership is high at 66.05% (notably AQR increased its stake substantially).
  • Interested in Lyell Immunopharma? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,138,296 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 940,269 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $552.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($7.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by ($5.53). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 90.52% and a negative net margin of 762,355.56%. Research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lyell Immunopharma

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lynn Seely sold 7,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $174,372.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,081.74. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary K. Lee sold 1,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $39,084.69. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,938 shares in the company, valued at $396,179.82. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $264,285 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company's stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company's approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company's pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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