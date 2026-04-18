Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYEL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Lyell Immunopharma from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.00.

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Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $24.01 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $560.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($7.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.15) by ($5.53). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 762,355.56% and a negative return on equity of 90.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lyell Immunopharma

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, insider Gary K. Lee sold 1,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $39,084.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,179.82. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Seely sold 7,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $174,372.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,081.74. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $264,285 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $3,036,000. MWG Caph Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $31,030,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 1,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company's stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company's approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company's pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

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