LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $9.2198 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of LYB stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is -110.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $64.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.94.

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LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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