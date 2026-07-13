LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.22.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1%

LYB stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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