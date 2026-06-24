Mac Armstrong Sells 3,500 Shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 329,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,207,668.48. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $400,365.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $457,695.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 3,197 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $413,883.62.

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Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.91. 252,123 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $161.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.37.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company had revenue of $278.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Palomar's quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Palomar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Palomar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palomar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Palomar from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $147.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLMR

More Palomar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 652.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,841 shares of the company's stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,000. Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in Palomar by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 138,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,637,000 after buying an additional 56,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: PLMR is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

Further Reading

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