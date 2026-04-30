Mach Natural Resources (MNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $406.1380 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The company had revenue of $387.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $357.31 million. On average, analysts expect Mach Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mach Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4%

Mach Natural Resources stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Mach Natural Resources has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -0.35.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Mach Natural Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.4%. Mach Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.29%.

Insider Activity at Mach Natural Resources

In related news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 3,570 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,854,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,958,828. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom L. Ward purchased 153,256 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,990.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,295,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $173,500,258.95. This represents a 1.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 163,541 shares of company stock worth $2,142,861. 87.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 208.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mach Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Mach Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mach Natural Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mach Natural Resources currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

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About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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