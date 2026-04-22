Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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MNR has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mach Natural Resources from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mach Natural Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mach Natural Resources from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MNR

Mach Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of MNR opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of -0.35. Mach Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $387.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $357.31 million. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mach Natural Resources will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder General Partner S.A R.L. Ikav sold 5,557,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $71,193,867.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,259,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,559,199.10. This represents a 56.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom L. Ward acquired 153,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,990.80. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 13,295,039 shares in the company, valued at $173,500,258.95. The trade was a 1.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 163,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,861. 87.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mach Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company's stock.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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