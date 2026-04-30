MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $285.2150 million for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business's revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of MTSI opened at $269.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.48. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $99.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,630,084.85. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Dennehy sold 18,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $4,512,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,154,896. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,113 shares of company stock worth $184,368,095. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 548.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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