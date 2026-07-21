MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Susquehanna's target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTSI. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.45.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.67. 70,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,171. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $418.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 118.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total value of $587,266.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,545,795.92. This represents a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,096 shares of company stock worth $28,760,941. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,059,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 94.4% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,113 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57,474 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,909 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,893 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,385.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,468 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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