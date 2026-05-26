MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $407.95 and last traded at $404.17, with a volume of 263091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $385.98.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $282.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total transaction of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,759,895 shares in the company, valued at $956,630,084.85. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 343,626 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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