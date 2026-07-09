MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Get MacroGenics alerts: Sign Up

A number of research firms have commented on MGNX. B. Riley Financial raised MacroGenics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MacroGenics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on MGNX

MacroGenics Price Performance

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.18. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company's fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 147.80% and a negative net margin of 44.79%.The company had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,964,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,908,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,284,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 655,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,401,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 564,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 758,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 511,777 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody–based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company leverages proprietary Fc engineering technologies to enhance immune engagement and extend the activity of its antibodies. Since its founding in 2000, MacroGenics has advanced several product candidates through clinical trials, most notably margetuximab, a HER2-targeted antibody designed to improve outcomes in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.

Central to MacroGenics' research platform are its ADAPTIR and Trident bispecific antibody technologies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MacroGenics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MacroGenics wasn't on the list.

While MacroGenics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here