MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,928,196 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 3,778,755 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,052 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial upgraded MacroGenics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research lowered MacroGenics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MacroGenics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGNX

MacroGenics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 97,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,032. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.09. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.20. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 49.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $2,964,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,908,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,207,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,284,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 655,028 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 207.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 758,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 511,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company's stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody–based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company leverages proprietary Fc engineering technologies to enhance immune engagement and extend the activity of its antibodies. Since its founding in 2000, MacroGenics has advanced several product candidates through clinical trials, most notably margetuximab, a HER2-targeted antibody designed to improve outcomes in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.

Central to MacroGenics' research platform are its ADAPTIR and Trident bispecific antibody technologies.

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