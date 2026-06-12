Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

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Macy's Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Macy's stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Macy's has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy's will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1915 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy's news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $179,379.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,503.36. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Olivier Bron sold 7,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $129,525.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,892.80. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 94,967 shares of company stock worth $1,705,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy's

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Macy's by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 978,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 185,678 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Macy's during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Macy's by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 230,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Macy's by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Macy's by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 187,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 65,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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