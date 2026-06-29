Macy's (NYSE:M) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.3240. Approximately 2,977,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,903,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Specifically, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,309.99. This trade represents a 28.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,800. This represents a 45.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Zacks Research upgraded Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Macy's

Macy's Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy's

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy's during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy's in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy's by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Macy's by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy's by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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