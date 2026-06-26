Macy's (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom Sells 10,077 Shares of Stock

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $650,309.99. This represents a 28.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Paul Griscom sold 745 shares of Macy's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $13,350.40.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Paul Griscom sold 490 shares of Macy's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $8,859.20.

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Macy's Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Macy's stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,383,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. Macy's, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.Macy's's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy's

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy's by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Macy's by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy's by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy's

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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