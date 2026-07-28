Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR) Short Interest Update

Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,977,713 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the June 30th total of 12,260,867 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,184,735 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Air Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Madison Air Solutions

Madison Air Solutions Stock Performance

Madison Air Solutions stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. 1,710,884 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,484. Madison Air Solutions has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.00.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $83,088.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $847.55 million.

Madison Air Solutions Company Profile

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that's two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace. Poor air quality doesn't just affect comfort; it undermines health, productivity and performance. Improving air quality is a fundamental principle that is a key tenet in everything we do.

Further Reading

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