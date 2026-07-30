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Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR) Stock Price Down 8.6% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Madison Air Solutions logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Madison Air Solutions shares fell 8.6% to $28.93 in mid-day trading, with volume 51% below the average session volume; the stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09.
  • Despite the decline, analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $46.80, although recent ratings range from “Strong Buy” to “Hold.”
  • The company exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.31 EPS versus $0.24 expected and $991.3 million in revenue, up 20.9% year over year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Madison Air Solutions.

Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $28.93. 1,167,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,406,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Air Solutions from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Madison Air Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAIR

Madison Air Solutions Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.00.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Madison Air Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that's two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace. Poor air quality doesn't just affect comfort; it undermines health, productivity and performance. Improving air quality is a fundamental principle that is a key tenet in everything we do.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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