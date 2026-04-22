Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.06 and traded as high as C$24.51. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$24.01, with a volume of 64,518 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAL shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Magellan Aerospace to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$25.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magellan Aerospace
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.06.
Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$278.33 million for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.9692308 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magellan Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Magellan Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.
About Magellan Aerospace
(Get Free Report
)
Magellan Aerospace Corp supplies components to the aerospace industry. It has two major product groups: aerostructures and aeroengines. Its engines and parts may be applied to new aircraft, or as replacement parts to existing platforms. The company also provides aftermarket support by conducting specific repairs and other maintenance services. It serves both commercial (approximately three-fourths of total sales) and defense markets. Additionally, parts and equipment may be provided for power generation projects, but sales do not constitute a material amount.
Featured Articles
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Magellan Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magellan Aerospace wasn't on the list.
While Magellan Aerospace currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.