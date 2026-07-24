Magna International (MGA) Expected to Post Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $10.5624 billion for the quarter. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. Magna International had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Magna International Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Magna International has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Magna International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Magna International to $57.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGA

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna's broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

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