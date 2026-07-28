Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Magna International logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Magna International shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$97.15 and closing near C$97.05, up 3.1% from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: Veritas and Scotiabank upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while MarketBeat reports a consensus “Buy” rating from six analysts.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of C$14.43 billion and EPS of C$1.92, alongside a quarterly dividend of $0.495 per share. However, insiders have sold 150,405 shares worth roughly $13.5 million over the past 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG - Get Free Report) NYSE: MGA hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$97.15 and last traded at C$97.05, with a volume of 154999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$94.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Veritas raised Magna International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Magna International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MG

Magna International Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company's 50 day moving average is C$91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.03. The firm has a market cap of C$26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Magna International (TSE:MG - Get Free Report) NYSE: MGA last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.43 billion for the quarter. Magna International had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 8.8948171 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Magna International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.28%.

Insider Transactions at Magna International

In related news, insider Tom Rucker Joerg sold 39,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.58, for a total value of C$3,630,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,928,583.14. This represents a 55.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 34,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.31, for a total value of C$3,165,900.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,538,810.36. This trade represents a 47.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,505,134. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company's stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets-North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety and quality.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Magna International Right Now?

Before you consider Magna International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magna International wasn't on the list.

While Magna International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines