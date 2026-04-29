Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 23.6% in April

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:MX - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 151,391 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 198,199 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,837 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MX

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 33.6%

Shares of MX traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.11. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The company had revenue of $46.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $3,215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,045 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company's stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog and mixed-signal solutions for the display, power management and lighting markets. Its core product portfolio includes display driver ICs for LCD and OLED panels, high-voltage MOSFETs, DC-DC converters, LED driver ICs and power management devices used in consumer electronics, mobile devices, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from MagnaChip, Magnachip is incorporated in the United States with design and sales offices strategically located across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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