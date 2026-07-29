Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Here are the key takeaways from Magnachip Semiconductor's conference call:

Q2 revenue declined 6.1% year over year to $44.7 million, pressured by weaker demand and pricing competition for legacy products. Adjusted operating loss widened to $7.0 million, while adjusted EBITDA declined to negative $4.2 million.

6.1% year over year to $44.7 million, pressured by weaker demand and pricing competition for legacy products. Adjusted operating loss widened to $7.0 million, while adjusted EBITDA declined to negative $4.2 million. Magnachip guided for Q3 revenue of $41.5 million to $45.5 million, down sequentially and approximately 5.2% year over year at the midpoint, with gross margin expected to fall to 17%–19%. Packaging constraints, lower customer volumes, legacy-product pricing pressure, and unfavorable mix are expected to weigh on results.

Magnachip guided for Q3 revenue of $41.5 million to $45.5 million, down sequentially and approximately 5.2% year over year at the midpoint, with gross margin expected to fall to 17%–19%. Packaging constraints, lower customer volumes, legacy-product pricing pressure, and unfavorable mix are expected to weigh on results. The company is transitioning toward a differentiated, pure-play power semiconductor portfolio , targeting 55 new-generation product launches in 2026. New-generation products are expected to represent at least 10% of full-year 2026 revenue, versus approximately 2% in 2025.

The company is transitioning toward a , targeting 55 new-generation product launches in 2026. New-generation products are expected to represent at least 10% of full-year 2026 revenue, versus approximately 2% in 2025. Magnachip announced a partnership with Navitas Semiconductor to license silicon carbide technologies spanning 1,200V to above 3,300V applications and leverage Navitas’ supply chain. The agreement provides a capital-efficient path into high-voltage markets including grid infrastructure, industrial electrification, automotive, and renewable energy.

Magnachip announced a partnership with Navitas Semiconductor to license silicon carbide technologies spanning 1,200V to above 3,300V applications and leverage Navitas’ supply chain. The agreement provides a capital-efficient path into high-voltage markets including grid infrastructure, industrial electrification, automotive, and renewable energy. Cash fell to $83.9 million from $94.6 million in the prior quarter due primarily to operating cash outflows and capital expenditures. Management also expects lower fab utilization from a planned substation upgrade to create a one-quarter lag effect, with Q4 gross margin likely declining slightly from Q3.

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Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 1,429,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,696. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $109.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 315,732 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,648 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,420 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company's stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog and mixed-signal solutions for the display, power management and lighting markets. Its core product portfolio includes display driver ICs for LCD and OLED panels, high-voltage MOSFETs, DC-DC converters, LED driver ICs and power management devices used in consumer electronics, mobile devices, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from MagnaChip, Magnachip is incorporated in the United States with design and sales offices strategically located across North America, Europe and Asia.

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