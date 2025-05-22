Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 70,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.81. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

