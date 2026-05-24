Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Yang sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $4,393,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 526,661 shares in the company, valued at $15,425,900.69. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Djerejian sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $521,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 110,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,200,116.50. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 338,954 shares of company stock worth $9,911,733 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 790.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,808 shares of the company's stock worth $197,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,619 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,478,361 shares of the company's stock worth $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,809 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,138,626 shares of the company's stock worth $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,061 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 661.5% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,388 shares of the company's stock worth $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,877,361 shares of the company's stock worth $122,408,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $358.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas's payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

Key Headlines Impacting Magnolia Oil & Gas

Here are the key news stories impacting Magnolia Oil & Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research boosted its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.64 from $0.33, implying stronger near-term earnings momentum for Magnolia Oil & Gas. MGY reference

Zacks Research boosted its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.64 from $0.33, implying stronger near-term earnings momentum for Magnolia Oil & Gas. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also lifted Q3 2026 EPS to $0.67 from $0.38 and Q4 2026 EPS to $0.67 from $0.42, suggesting improving profitability expectations later this year. MGY reference

The analyst also lifted Q3 2026 EPS to $0.67 from $0.38 and Q4 2026 EPS to $0.67 from $0.42, suggesting improving profitability expectations later this year. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased longer-term forecasts too, including FY2027 EPS to $2.46 from $1.95 and FY2028 EPS to $2.25 from $2.21, reinforcing a constructive earnings outlook. MGY reference

Zacks increased longer-term forecasts too, including FY2027 EPS to $2.46 from $1.95 and FY2028 EPS to $2.25 from $2.21, reinforcing a constructive earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher estimates, Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on the stock, which may limit the upside reaction. MGY reference

Despite the higher estimates, Zacks Research kept a rating on the stock, which may limit the upside reaction. Neutral Sentiment: The updated forecasts are still below the current consensus FY2026 EPS estimate of $2.91, indicating the new estimates are supportive but not especially aggressive. MGY reference

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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