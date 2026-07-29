Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to announce earnings of $0.9210 per share and revenue of $456.6660 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.89 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.3%

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 103,109 shares of the company's stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 242,880 shares of the company's stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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