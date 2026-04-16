Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.020-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Main Street Capital alerts: Sign Up

Main Street Capital Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 87.11%.The firm had revenue of $156.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $141.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Main Street Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Main Street Capital to a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Main Street Capital

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 5,416.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,296 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company's stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Main Street Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Main Street Capital wasn't on the list.

While Main Street Capital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here