MainStreet Bank (MNSB) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

MainStreet Bank (NASDAQ:MNSB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58. MainStreet Bank had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 12.94%.The business had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. On average, analysts expect MainStreet Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MainStreet Bank Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of MainStreet Bank stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. MainStreet Bank has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $25.28.

Insider Activity at MainStreet Bank

In related news, CFO Richard Alexander Vari sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $104,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $789,635.20. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bank by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MainStreet Bank by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,877 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in MainStreet Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,169 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bank by 102.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,748 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bank by 70.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MainStreet Bank from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MainStreet Bank has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MNSB

About MainStreet Bank

MainStreet Bank Group, Inc NASDAQ: MNSB is the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank, a community bank headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to meet the financial needs of individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations. Its core focus is on building long‐term relationships within the communities it serves.

MainStreet Bank's product suite includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as a variety of lending solutions.

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