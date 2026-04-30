Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $204.7110 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.96 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Malibu Boats's revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $469.17 million, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.22. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm's 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. Zacks Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Griffin Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on MBUU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,074 shares of the company's stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,688,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,621,000 after purchasing an additional 359,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 438,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company's stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of performance sport boats for the recreational boating market. The company's product portfolio includes the premium Malibu® brand and the value-oriented Axis® Wake Research line, as well as Cobalt® boats following its 2020 acquisition. Malibu's vessels are engineered to serve water-sports enthusiasts, with models optimized for wakeboarding, wakesurfing and waterskiing.

Founded in 1982 by water-sports enthusiast Jack Springer, Malibu Boats is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.

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