Man Group (LON:EMG) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG - Get Free Report) insider Antoine Forterre sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307, for a total value of £1,535,000.

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Man Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EMG stock traded up GBX 1.04 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 307.44. 9,249,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,410,066. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. Man Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 154.25 and a twelve month high of GBX 327.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 293.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 310 to GBX 330 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 345 price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 325 to GBX 335 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 304.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMG

Key Stories Impacting Man Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Man Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record assets under management: Man Group reported record AUM of $253.6 billion, suggesting strong client demand, investment performance and fee-earning potential. Man Group reports record assets under management of $253.6 billion

Man Group reported record AUM of $253.6 billion, suggesting strong client demand, investment performance and fee-earning potential. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based strength highlighted: Commentary from the company’s second-quarter earnings call pointed to broad-based business strength, reinforcing the view that growth is not dependent on a single strategy or market segment. Man Group plc Earnings Call Signals Broad-Based Strength

Commentary from the company’s second-quarter earnings call pointed to broad-based business strength, reinforcing the view that growth is not dependent on a single strategy or market segment. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing share buybacks: Continued repurchases are tightening the free float and could support earnings per share and shareholder returns by reducing the number of shares outstanding. Man Group Tightens Free Float With Continued Share Buybacks

Continued repurchases are tightening the free float and could support earnings per share and shareholder returns by reducing the number of shares outstanding. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies remains bullish: Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 345 price target, implying further upside from recent trading levels. Broker rating updates

Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 345 price target, implying further upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance: Deutsche Bank raised its target from GBX 310 to GBX 330 while retaining a “hold” rating, and Citi increased its target from GBX 325 to GBX 335 but kept a “neutral” rating. The higher targets are supportive, although the recommendations signal that valuation and execution risks remain considerations. Broker rating updates

Man Group Company Profile

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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