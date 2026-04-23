Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Down 7.3% - Here's Why

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG - Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 240.20 and last traded at GBX 245.60. 6,823,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 14,943,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 to GBX 280 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 to GBX 285 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 256.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Man Group

Man Group Trading Down 7.3%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Man Group

In other Man Group news, insider Laurie Fitch bought 5,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 per share, for a total transaction of £12,100. Also, insider Anne Wade purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £14,580. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Man Group Company Profile

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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