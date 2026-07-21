Manhattan Associates (MANH) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $287.7440 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The firm had revenue of $282.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.97. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $119.06 and a 12-month high of $247.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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