Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.27% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Manhattan Associates from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $209.45.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $134.89 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $162.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.05. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $119.06 and a 52 week high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $124,264,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,241 shares of the software maker's stock worth $447,182,000 after buying an additional 671,589 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker's stock worth $574,334,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 88.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 667,728 shares of the software maker's stock worth $136,871,000 after buying an additional 314,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 86.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,034 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,573,000 after buying an additional 312,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $282.2M (+7.4% YoY) and reported EPS of $1.24 topped Street estimates, showing continued top‑line growth. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $282.2M (+7.4% YoY) and reported EPS of $1.24 topped Street estimates, showing continued top‑line growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 guidance: EPS $5.29–$5.37 and revenue $1.147B–$1.157B (and higher RPO targets), implying stronger recurring revenue visibility versus prior consensus. Read More.

Management raised FY‑2026 guidance: EPS $5.29–$5.37 and revenue $1.147B–$1.157B (and higher RPO targets), implying stronger recurring revenue visibility versus prior consensus. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow and liquidity improved (operating cash flow up ~11.7%, cash balance up ~9.8%), supporting reinvestment in cloud/PRODUCT development. Read More.

Operating cash flow and liquidity improved (operating cash flow up ~11.7%, cash balance up ~9.8%), supporting reinvestment in cloud/PRODUCT development. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/earnings transcripts and call color focus on whether cloud conversion and subscription momentum can sustain growth; investors will watch backlog/RPO cadence and customer migration timelines. Read More.

Analyst/earnings transcripts and call color focus on whether cloud conversion and subscription momentum can sustain growth; investors will watch backlog/RPO cadence and customer migration timelines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry narrative (unified commerce) supports long‑term TAM expansion for Manhattan’s products, but benefits accrue over multiple quarters as customers migrate. Read More.

Industry narrative (unified commerce) supports long‑term TAM expansion for Manhattan’s products, but benefits accrue over multiple quarters as customers migrate. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some GAAP metrics disappointed: one third‑party summary shows diluted GAAP EPS and net income down YoY, and higher liabilities/capex — creating near‑term noise for investors reconciling non‑GAAP vs GAAP numbers. Insider selling was also reported. Read More.

Some GAAP metrics disappointed: one third‑party summary shows diluted GAAP EPS and net income down YoY, and higher liabilities/capex — creating near‑term noise for investors reconciling non‑GAAP vs GAAP numbers. Insider selling was also reported. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technically, the stock remains below its 200‑day moving average, which can limit upside until guidance/outlook is confirmed by several quarters of cloud subscription growth. Read More.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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